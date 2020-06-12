‘Love Is Blind’ star Giannina Gibelli swears by this $2 drugstore product for supermodel brows

Yahoo Lifestyle is devoted to finding you the best products and services at the very best prices. We may get a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is susceptible to change.

With exactly what is going on on earth right now, looking after ourselves is vital to emotional healing. And beauty, especially makeup and skincare, is a superb way to practice self-care.

As restaurants, retail stores along with other business slowly reopen, there is absolutely no question that things will undoubtedly be incredibly different. But, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t get excited for the summertime months.

To get much-needed summer beauty inspiration, Yahoo Life tapped Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli. Giannina includes a new Youtube series with Kin community called The Vibe with G, where she shares life hacks and discusses beauty, fashion and mental health. So she actually is the perfect person to help us look our best this summer.

Sit straight back, relax watching the video above to vibe out with Giannina. Then, read below for the reality star’s go-to cosmetics for the summertime.

If your skin requires a little pick-me-up, you’ll would like to get your hands on this moisturizing mask. You’ve probably seen this product all over social media marketing, and it’s seriously one of the better facial treatments on the market

Self-care has been what Giannina has looked to during these distressing times. She uses Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask to hydrate the skin and provide herself a mini facial.

We can’t neglect our lips. The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm will give you silky, smooth skin and seal in moisture. “You are going to do this every single day,” says Giannina

This is not only good to hydrate the lips, but you may use it instead of wearing lipstick or lipgloss. “I’ve used that to go out instead of anything,” explains Giannina.

Giannina says this may be the “best little thing that I have discovered the summer.” This lightweight gel-cream blush offers you the perfect pop of color for rosy cheeks.

Story continues

“I like to just put it in the apples of my cheeks,” says Giannina. She even wants to add some across the center of her face to mimic “sunburnt” skin.

Another beauty hack from Giannina: Take only a little cream blush that’s leftover on your hands and use apply it to your lips for a just-bitten look.

This is Giannina’s go-to drugstore product. “I stock up on elf’s Clear Brow and Lash Mascara every single time I see it because I go through like three bottles of this month,” she says. The clear gloss helps your brow hairs stay in place and gives your lashes a lift.

With these beauty tips, you’ll be ready for summer. Grab your products and services and look and feel fabulous!

Don’t forget to view “The Vibe with G” where Giannina dishes on all things beauty, fashion and mental health.

Check out more Accidental Beauty Blogger: