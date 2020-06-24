Love Is Blind ‘s LC Splits With Mark Cuevas After Learning He’s Dating Someone Else

Love Is Blind stars Mark Cuevas and Lauren “LC” Chamblin have damaged up after lately rekindling their romance.

Over the weekend, Chamblin revealed that she and Cuevas had began relationship again in May—and that she determined to finish their relationship after studying that the 25-year-old reality star was relationship another person. In a Reddit put up, a fan shared, “My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!,” including a screenshot of a photograph of Cuevas and one other girl who gave the impression to be on a date.

Chamblin then confirmed that she and Cuevas had been seeing one another by responding, “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May…Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind…”

Assuring the fan that their relationship was over, she added, “But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar.”

Chamblin addressed her and Cuevas’ relationship in an announcement to E! News. “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now,” she shared. “The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

Similarly, Cuevas has expressed wanting to maneuver on from their relationship. He instructed E! News, “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best.”

Viewers will recall that the previous couple had begun courting one another on the hit Netflix dating series, however Cuevas in the end determined to suggest to Jessica Batten. The pair’s relationship ended with Batten leaving Cuevas on the alter throughout their wedding ceremony, citing their 10-year age distinction as the principle purpose why she could not marry him.



Back in February, Cuevas opened up about his experience on Love Is Blind with E! News.

“This taught me so much about myself that I am so thankful for it and this whole ride and whatever like it was a thousand percent worth the price of admission,” he stated. “Whether that was a few tears and heartbreak, whatever that was, that was vulnerability and communicating and getting to know myself, but it was totally worth it, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

As for the place he stands with Batten, he added, “I’ve got a lot love for her and this whole experience means a lot, but I guess the biggest obstacle for me was not understanding the perspective of age difference because I was 24 and she was 34. And that’s nothing bad, it’s real. That’s a real thing and nothing bad to her.”