‘Love in the Time of Corona’ review: A Freeform series kicks off a flurry of social-distancing TV

This project, notably, will be followed by others that creatively seek to deal with the challenges to production, including HBO’s “Coastal Elites” next month. Netflix has also announced a virtually shot anthology series, “Social Distance,” from the producer of “Orange is the New Black.”

All of this can be filed under “If life gives you lemons…” from a TV standpoint, although to its credit, “Love in the Time of Corona” manages to escape the claustrophobia that has characterized most of the scripted TV executed since the pandemic began, such as an episode of the CBS drama, “All Rise.” Edited and shot from multiple angles, the production values are polished, if unlikely to be confused with “Game of Thrones.”

The producers achieve that by focusing on basically three concurrent stories, along with third parties related to each. These disrupted lives unfold in the relatively early days of quarantine, when everyone was still hoping distancing guidelines would only be in place for a short time, including an older couple (L. Scott Caldwell, Charlie Robinson) planning an anniversary party that, one soberly realizes from the get-go, won’t be possible.

Their son James (“Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr.) and his wife Sade (played by Odom’s spouse, Nicolette Robinson) are getting through the lockdown raising their…

