Love conquers all in 1000 Guineas at Newmarket | Racing News

Love ran out a decisive winner of the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

Third on her last begin of final season to Quadrilateral in the Fillies’ Mile over the course and distance, the daughter of Galileo turned that kind round in decisive style to offer O’Brien his fourth win in the race in the final 5 years.

Sent off at 4-1, the winner had 4 and 1 / 4 lengths in hand of Cloak Of Spirits, who ran a giant race in second place. Quadrilateral was one other head again in third because the 11-Four favorite.