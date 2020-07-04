Love completes Classic double by winning Investec Oaks | Racing News

Love caused it to be a Classic double as she ran right away with the Investec Oaks.

Winner of the 1000 Guineas for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore last month, Love was sent off the 11-10 favourite to follow up over 12 furlongs.

Love was ridden with restraint by Moore in the early stages, as stablemate Passion and outsider Tiempo Vuela set the early gallop, with the pair pulling well away from the field until the home turn.

However, Love could be noted making her move around three furlongs out and while main market rival Frankly Darling tried to follow along with her, the winner had far too much pace.

She shot clear in the final quarter-mile to in the course of time come home nine lengths away from fellow O’Brien runner Ennistymon, with Frankly Darling back third for Frankie Dettori.