‘Love and Hip Hop’s’ Mo Fayne arrested, accused of ‘greedily’ using $1.5M of coronavirus loan on jewelry and a Rolls-Royce

Maurice “Mo” Fayne and Karlie Redd rejoice in Atlanta in 2018. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Maurice “Mo” Fayne, who’s appeared on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, has been arrested for allegedly misusing tens of millions meant to assist small companies struggling throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Fayne was engaged to forged member Karlie Redd in 2018, however the couple reportedly broke up the next 12 months.

Fayne, 37, of Dacula, Ga., was arrested Wednesday, in keeping with a news release from the Department of Justice. Authorities stated that, on April 15, Fayne utilized for a loan of $2,045,800 for his Georgia company, Flame Trucking, by means of the Paycheck Protection Program meant to stabilize the cratering financial system.

“Within days” of receiving cash for his firm, “Fayne allegedly used more than $1.5 million of the PPP loan proceeds to purchase $85,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex Presidential watch, a diamond bracelet, a 5.73 carat diamond ring for himself, and to pay $40,000 for child support,” the information launch learn.

Fayne is formally accused of financial institution fraud, and he made an preliminary look in courtroom Wednesday.

Federal brokers searched the fact star’s residence Monday and discovered the jewelry and a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith that he allegedly purchased with cash from the loan, and roughly $80,000 in money (together with $9,400 in his pockets). They seized $503,000 within the funds from his financial institution accounts.

The Department of Justice reported that Fayne, also called “Arkansas Mo,” had initially sought a loan of $3,725,500, however he was solely given the smaller quantity.

Brian A. Benczkowski, the assistant legal professional basic of the Justice Department’s prison division, had harsh phrases for Fayne: “The defendant allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses during these difficult times, and instead greedily used the money to bankroll his lavish purchases of jewelry and other personal items.”

Fayne couldn’t be reached for remark.

