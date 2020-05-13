‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Mo Fayne Charged With Bank Fraud

Breaking News

Mo Fayne supposedly attempted to make use of the coronavirus pandemic … the feds claim he took a bank loan for COVID-19 alleviation and utilized it to money a luxurious way of life.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star has actually simply been detained on government bank fraud costs … the outcome of a Paycheck Protection Program lending he got for a firm called Flame Trucking.

The feds declare Mo took the cash– which was suggested to aid staff members and small companies struck hard by latest thing pandemic– and made use of the dough to get $85,000 well worth of fashion jewelry and settle a number of individual financial debts, consisting of kid assistance.

Within days of obtaining a PPP lending for over $2 million, the feds claim Mo made use of greater than $85 k to get a Rolex Presidential watch, a ruby arm band, and a 5.73- carat weight ruby ring for himself.

The claimed investing spree really did not quit there … Mo is likewise charged of utilizing the lending on a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith and to pay a $40,000 kid assistance tab.

According to brand-new lawful docs acquired by TMZ … when government representatives asked Mo whether he made use of any one of the PPP lending to buy the high-end auto, Fayne stated, “Kinda, sorta, not really.”

The feds likewise claim the looked Mo’s residence Monday and discovered a bag with around $70,000 in cash money and an additional $9,400 packed in his pockets.

Agents claim they likewise confiscated $503,000 of the lending earnings from 3 checking account possessed or managed by Mo.

Mo authorized and sent a PPP lending application for Flame Trucking back in April, according to the feds, mentioning the biz had 107 staff members and an ordinary regular monthly pay-roll of regarding $1.5 million.