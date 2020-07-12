Louisville mayor upstaged by protesters at news conference: video

Others signs referred to the Black Lives Matter movement and protesters also made remarks in regards to the March 13 fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, which has rocked Kentucky’s largest city, the Courier Journal of Louisville reported.

LOUISVILLE POLICE WALK OUT ON MAYOR AS FORM OF PROTEST, CLAIMING DISRESPECT

Video of Fischer’s news conference was posted on social media — showing the mayor addressing the protesters and then slinking away since the demonstrators took control.

Another video showed some protesters following Fischer to his vehicle and chanting – and placing signs on the vehicle’s front window, the newspaper reported.

Afterward, a mayoral spokeswoman said Fischer was in the city’s Portland neighborhood to announce a $2.9 million investment in affordable housing. She added he supports the rights of the public to activate in peaceful protests.

“The Mayor has consistently advocated for and supports peaceful protests over the impact of systemic racism, and he remains committed to restoring public trust in ongoing efforts to address the racial inequalities that have plagued our city and our nation for far too long,” spokeswoman Jean Porter told the Courier Journal.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Fischer, 62, a Democrat, has been mayor of Louisville since January 2011.

In June, a large number of city cops walked on Fischer in protest, with a police union official saying afterwards that officers felt “disrespected” as they worked to maintain law and order amid numerous riots and protests in recent weeks.