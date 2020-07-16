Louisville mayor to be investigated for handling of protesters and Breonna Taylor’s case

The Government Oversight and Audit Committee (GOA) of the Louisville Metro Council filed an order Monday to officially launch a study “into the action and inaction of the Fischer Administration,” according to a press release from the city.

Though it has not happened yet and there is no timeline to finish the investigation, the GOA plans to subpoena former Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad and current Chief Robert Schroeder as part of their investigation, according to the release.

CNN has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times after police broke down the door to her apartment while executing a nighttime warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13. Last month, David “Yaya” McAtee was fatally shot as police and the Kentucky National Guard dispersed a large crowd.