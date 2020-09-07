Louisville group holds ‘Stop the Violence’ march

With Louisville slowly approaching a record-breaking year of homicides, Dezaree Wells, the president of No Limit Moparz Car Club, said enough is enough.”Everyday you have to wake up and go outside and hope and pray that you’re not in the wrong place at the wrong time. Hope that when your phone rings late at night, it’s not one of your family members that have been gunned down,” she said.On Sunday, she organized the stop the violence march and caravan. The close to 10-mile trip from Shelby Park all the way to Shawnee Park was meant to catch the attention of those living along the way.”When you see a group of people walking down the street – it always catches every person’s attention. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, you’re going to stop and look,” Wells tells WLKY.According to LMPD as of Sunday, Louisville has 111 homicides.”At this point, we have to find some kind of solution because there are babies losing their life,” said Wells.And it hits close to home not only to wells but she says to all 76 of her members.”Every member in my group has lost a family member or a close one; at least one or two people to gun violence,” Wells tells WLKY.It’s what brought Danielle Betts to join the club four months ago.”It does hit home for me. I did lose a few friends in this tragedy,” she said.And while…

