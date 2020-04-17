Louisiana Woman Raising Wild, Injured Squirrel as Quarantine Pastime



Willamina is a squirrel with kick-ass timing– she’s currently residing in the good life, since she turned up in a Louisiana woman’s house simply as quarantine started.

So, below’s the tale … simply as Louisiana took place a statewide lockdown, Emily Istre was asked to cultivate an infant squirrel. Emily’s mommy had actually located it injured in her backyard. Willamina had a terribly contaminated eye and also was precariously malnourished, yet over the last 4 weeks … that’s all reversed.

Yeah, it’s a feel-good tale, yet it likewise creates some attractive weird video clip. Emily informed us Willamina is currently taking a look at her as the mom squirrel she never ever understood– as well as likewise as a tree.



Willamina’s eye has actually recovered, yet the infection left her blind, and also she’s plainly making herself right in your home … adding and also down her adoptive mom regardless of what’s happing in your house.

We recognize what you’re assuming, and also the squirrel’s been evaluated. No rabies, yet she does have her own IG page currently. Naturally.

Emily’s rehabbed unwell pets previously– normally birds– yet constantly launched them to the wild. Watch the video clip … she describes why Willamina’s a various tale.