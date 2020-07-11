Louisiana will require masks due to increase of Covid-19 cases

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue in southern Florida went from 17 Monday to 34 Friday, according to Jason Smith, president of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF).

We’re growing every single day in numbers,” Smith told CNN.

Smith said he sent a letter on Thursday to Fire Chief Joseph Fernandez and Sheriff Gregory Tony, who ultimately oversees the fire department. The letter listed concerns and the need for help with contact tracing, mass testing every fourteen days and decontamination stations for fire fighters and paramedics, according to the letter obtained by CNN’s Rosa Flores.

The sheriff and fire chief have “been silent,” Smith said.

“We’re spreading it amongst ourselves and people are significantly sick, very sick,” Smith said.

In a statement, BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the letter “has been received and is being reviewed.”

“We appreciate the suggestions from the union as we all work together on solutions to keep our employees and the public safe. Sheriff Gregory Tony has directed our fire rescue chief to provide him with a comprehensive plan to address the concerns of our firefighter/paramedics,” Coleman-Wright said.

Smith says one in 24 fire department employees are currently positive, but the IAFF-completed testing on July 5 and 6 “will show that number will be more like one in 15 are positive,” Smith’s letter says.

Broward County happens to be second in the state for coronavirus cases with 28,253 as of Saturday, state health officials report. Broward County is Florida’s second-most populous county with 1.9 million people and home to the town of Fort Lauderdale.

A spokesperson for Broward County deferred to the Department of Fire Rescue for comment; BSOFR failed to comment beyond BSO’s statement.

CNN has reached out the Florida Department of Health for data on infected first responders.