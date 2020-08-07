Louisiana Supreme Court upholds Black man’s life sentence for stealing hedge clippers

Fair Wayne Bryant, 62, was founded guilty in 1997 on one count of attempted basic robbery. In his interest the Second Circuit Court of Louisiana in 2018, his lawyer, Peggy Sullivan, composed that Bryant “contends that his life sentence is unconstitutionally harsh and excessive.”

Last week, however, the state Supreme Court disagreed– with 5 justices picking to promote the life sentence.

The only dissenter in the choice was Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson, who composed that “the sentence imposed is excessive and disproportionate to the offense the defendant committed.”

Johnson is the only woman and Black individual on the court. The remainder of the justices are White males.

The sentence is approved under the regular culprit law, Johnson kept in mind in her dissent, suggesting that Bryant’s previous criminal history supports the sentence. Bryant was founded guilty in 1979 for tried heist, in 1987 for belongings of taken things, tried forgery of a check worth $150 in 1989 and for basic robbery of an occupied residence in 1992, all prior to his 1997 arrest for the unsuccessful effort at stealing the hedge clippers. But Johnson likewise pointed out the expense connected with Bryant’s sentence, composing that in his 23 years in jail, he has expense Louisiana taxpayers over $500,000 “If he lives another 20 years, Louisiana taxpayers will have paid almost one million dollars to punish Mr. Bryant for his failed effort to steal a set of hedge clippers,” she composed. Bryant’s sentence is …

