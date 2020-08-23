Louisiana orders evacuations as twin storms take aim at U.S. coast By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A member of the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) keeps an eye on the trajectory of Storm Laura in Santo Domingo



(Reuters) – Louisiana homeowners were bought on Sunday to leave low-lying seaside locations as back-to-back cyclones were anticipated to bring strong winds and rain, striking the state within days of one another today.

Tropical Storm Marco, which is anticipated to strike the Louisiana coast with hurricane-force winds on Monday, will be followed by Storm Laura, now over the Dominican Republic and anticipated to take a trip throughout Hispaniola and Cuba and reinforce to a cyclone prior to striking Louisiana on Thursday.

Twin cyclones showing up at the U.S. coast within days “could result in a prolonged period of hazardous weather,” National Hurricane Center forecaster Stacy Stewart cautioned onSunday

Officials in Louisiana’s seaside Lafourche Parish bought a compulsory evacuation for homeowners of low-lying locations at twelve noon onSunday The U.S. Coast Guard likewise raised its caution for the Port of New Orleans, requiring ships to make strategies to leave some locations.

The capacity for flooding and evacuations contributed to stress over the spread of COVID-19. Tulane University, the biggest personal company in New Orleans, stated it will close …