Louisiana man ‘shot dead girlfriend’s mother in front of 10-year-old girl’

A Louisiana man accused of shooting dead his girlfriend’s mother in front of a young child allegedly made the fateful decision to simply take the woman’s life while sitting on the bathroom and smoking marijuana.

Graphic new details about the Memorial Day slaying of 66-year-old Linda Paquette, from Metairie, emerged on Tuesday during a probable cause hearing for her suspected killer, Brandon Kestle, 31.

A judge ruled there was enough probable cause to continue holding Kestle on a charge of second-degree murder and denied a motion wanting to reduce his $500,000 bond.

Brandon Kestle, 31 (left), has been charged with second-degree murder in the Memorial Day killing of his girlfriend’s mother, Linda Paquette, 66 (right)

A recent probable cause hearing unmasked Kestle (pictured with Paquette’s daughter) was in the toilet listening to music and smoking pot when he decided he had to kill her

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Harold Wishan testified all through Tuesday’s hearing that the incident began unfolding at around 1.30am on May 25 inside Paquette’s home in the 700 block of North Howard Avenue in Metairie, reported Nola.com.

According to the investigator, Kestle was smoking marijuana and playing music on his phone inside the bathroom when that he decided he’d to kill Paquette.

Kestle got up, grabbed a gun from his room, walked into Paquette’s bedroom and shot her once in the head in the presence of her 10-year-old granddaughter, Wishan told the court.

The 31-year-old screamed at the little one to leave the room, and he allegedly shot Paquette a second time in the top, killing her on the spot.

The terrified girl ran crying in to the living room, where her aunt was sitting on the coach, and yelled ‘gun.’

Kestle then emerged from the victim’s room, told the lady in the living room he’d call 911 and walked out of the home.

When deputies responded to the scene, Kestle met them outside and was taken into custody.

Kestle allegedly got a gun, entered Paquette’s bedroom and shot her in front of her 10-year-old granddaughter. His girlfriend and Paquette’s other daughter were in the house at that time

Wishan described the murder suspect as ‘amped up’ and ‘just all over the place.’

According to the description of a GoFundMe page set up by Paquette’s niece, Kestle’s girlfriend, Kelli, was also in the house at the time of the killing, alongside her and the suspect’s youngest son or daughter.

The couple, who’ve been dating for around four years, welcomed the child boy in January, based on Facebook posts.

Wishan said Kestle had moved into Paquette’s home in late April. There were said to be no signs of animosity involving the man and the mother-of-three and grandmother in the month prior to her violent death.

Kestle remained at the Jefferson Parish jail on Thursday.