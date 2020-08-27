Louisiana governor reports state’s first death from Hurricane Laura

CNN

Hurricane Laura is now a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Laura made landfall over night in Louisiana as an effective Category 4 hurricane, however it has actually been damaging as it takes a trip northward through Louisiana.

However, earlier today, Ken Graham, the director of the National Hurricane Center, stated that Laura is anticipated to stay a hurricane up until it almost reaches Arkansas.

“We expect Hurricane Laura to still be a hurricane even when you get up to Shreveport, right on the Arkansas border,” he stated on CNN today.