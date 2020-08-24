Louisiana faces an unprecedented ‘one-two punch’ of tropical cyclones

The US Gulf Coast is bracing for back-to-back tropical cyclones forecast to batter the same communities. Tropical storms Marco and Laura are both on track to slam into Louisiana.

“These storms are not to be taken lightly, especially because there are two of them and they’re going to impact so much of south Louisiana so close together,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a press conference yesterday. Edwards described the storms as a “one-two punch” that would pose a challenge the state has never seen before.

Flash flooding could be a problem

Hurricane Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm as its winds weakened to 70 miles per hour yesterday. Still, the wind will be strong enough to push a wall of water onshore, potentially creating a dangerous storm surge during high tide. That could lead to four-foot-deep flood waters rising along the coast from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Tornadoes are possible from southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.

Tropical Storm Laura is already dangerous: it may spawn a tornado over the Florida Keys today. Laura is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it barrels over the Gulf of Mexico. It might make landfall as a Category 2 or 3 storm, with wind speeds surpassing 96 miles per hour, in Louisiana on…