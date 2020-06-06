Louisiana: coastal residents evacuated as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches | US news

Tropical Storm Cristobal moved through the US Gulf of Mexico on Saturday carrying strong winds and heavy rains that prompted the evacuation of a coastal Louisiana community and lots of offshore oil platforms.

The weather system may be the first named storm anticipated to hit the US of the current hurricane season, that has begun unusually early, and comes at the same time when the US is struggling to support the coronavirus pandemic.

Cristobal packing winds of 50 miles each hour (85 km) is anticipated to strengthen significantly before making landfall late Sunday along the Louisiana coast, based on the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Grand Isle, a barrier island on the Louisiana coast, was under a mandatory evacuation, ahead of a storm surge anticipated to be as much as 3ft to 5ft (1.5m). The early season storm is not expected to become a hurricane but its heavy rains could cause flash flooding in the central Gulf coast, NHC forecasters said.

Oil businesses on Friday had evacuated 65 Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities and shut-in some 500,000 barrels per day of oil output, pushing spot gasoline prices higher as traders feared production losses.

The nine Louisiana oil refineries in the road of Cristobal plan to keep operating through rains and high winds expected to sweep over a place between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, according to people familiar with the problem.

Combined capacity of the nine refineries is all about 12% of the U.S. national total of 18.8 million barrels per day (bpd). US Gulf of Mexico platforms account fully for about 1.93 million bpd, or just around 15% of the US total daily oil production.

Exxon Mobil, Shell and PBF Energy prepared their Louisiana refineries to help keep operating by detatching any equipment and items which might be blown around in high winds, the people said.

The storm on Saturday morning was about 365 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and traveling north at about 14mph, according to the NHC.