Louise Smith: police make public appeal to trace teenager’s last known movements | UK news

A homicide investigation has been launched following the demise of 16-year-old Louise Smith, whose physique was present in woodland in Hampshire.

Officers launched a CCTV picture and appealed for the public’s assist to piece collectively the ultimate movements of Louise, who was reported lacking on VE Day.

The teenager, from Havant, whose physique was discovered within the Havant Thicket space of Staunton Country Park, on Thursday, was last reported to have been seen round noon on 8 May in Somborne Drive.

A spokesman for Hampshire constabulary mentioned: “Our priority remains focused on finding out what happened to Louise after she was last seen, and we are appealing for your help to piece together her final movements so we can bring whoever is responsible to justice.”

A CCTV picture of {the teenager} exhibits her coming into Tesco Metro on Greywell Road, a brief stroll from Somborne Drive, shortly earlier than 7.30pm on 7 May, the drive mentioned.

Detectives are eager to trace her movements to the location the place she was found,.

DCS Scott Mackechnie mentioned: “This is now a murder investigation and our focus is to identify who is responsible. To do this it is crucial that we capture as much information as possible regarding the moments leading up to her death.

“We know that news of her murder will leave the community shocked and upset, but we are turning to you for your help, because information you have could be key in this investigation.

“Two weeks have passed since Louise was first reported missing. I am asking residents in Leigh Park to cast their minds back to Louise’s disappearance a fortnight ago and provide any information to us that will help trace her movements from where she was last seen to the site at which her body was discovered.”

At the time of her disappearance, Louise was sporting black denims, a black and white striped T-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood.

Flowers pinned to a fence at Havant Thicket, Hampshire. A homicide investigation has begun following the demise of Louise Smith. Photograph: Ben Mitchell/PA

Police are interesting for anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage from the realm to get in contact. The drive additionally launched a map exhibiting the place Louise was discovered and the place she was last seen.

Mackechnie mentioned: “Please take a look at this map. If you live in the surrounding areas depicted on this map and have video footage or information, please get in touch.

“In addition, we’re keen to hear from any dog walkers who use Havant Thicket and Staunton Country Park, drone operators, and cyclists with helmet cameras or Go Pros, that may have been using the area on these days, but particularly the afternoon of VE Day.”

Anyone with info ought to name police on 101, quoting 44200163113, or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.