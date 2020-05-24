Louise Smith: Murder investigation launched after body of missing teenager found in woodland

A homicide investigation has been launched after a body found in woodland was confirmed to be that of missing 16-year-old Louise Smith, Hampshire Police have stated.

Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Mackechnie stated: “This is now a homicide investigation and our focus is to establish who’s accountable,” interesting for data on her actions earlier than she went missing

Louise was seen coming into Tesco Metro on Greywell Road shortly earlier than 7.30pm on Thursday 7 May.

It was reported to police that she was seen in Somborne Drive at round noon on the 8 May VE Day financial institution vacation and she or he was reported missing round 6.30pm the identical day.

More follows…