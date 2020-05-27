Louise Smith: Man and woman re-arrested in connection with murder after missing teenager’s body found in woodland

Two folks have been re-arrested on suspicion of the murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith, whose body was found in woodland after she disappeared in Havant, Hampshire, on VE Day.

A 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been first arrested 15 May in connection with the teenager’s disappearance however have been launched on bail.

Hampshire Police mentioned the person has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, whereas the woman was arrested on suspicion of aiding an offender.





They at the moment stay in police custody.

Smith was final seen on 8 May in Somborne Drive round noon, and was reported missing the identical day.