A person has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith, who disappeared from her dwelling in Havant, Hampshire on VE Day.

The teenager’s physique was found in a woodland in Havant on 21 May, 13 days after she was first reported lacking.

Now Shane Lee Mays, 29, has been remanded in custody after being charged with her murder, Hampshire police have confirmed.

He will seem at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

A 29-year-old lady who was arrested on suspicion of aiding an offender in connection with the investigation has been launched on bail.

Police haven’t but launched a trigger of dying, and have continued to go looking the realm the place she was found.

