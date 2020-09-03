Louise Michel: Migrants rescued by Banksy boat to disembark in Sicily

media caption The crew of the Louise Michel called for help saying the ship

More than 350 migrants have been allowed to leave a rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea.

The group was transferred to a quarantine vessel off Sicily’s coast, rescue organisation Sea-Watch said.

The migrants include 150 people rescued by the Louise Michel, a 31m boat funded by British artist Banksy.

Last week, the UN’s refugee agency issued an urgent appeal for those onboard the Sea-Watch 4 to be allowed to disembark safely.

Banksy funds boat to rescue refugees at sea

The Med’s deadly migrant crisis: In maps and charts

Migrants in the Mediterranean: A sea rescue in 360 video

The ship arrived in Palermo on Wednesday, 11 days after it took on the first migrants.

Dozens of people later joined from the Louise Michel, after the Italian coastguard evacuated 49 of the most vulnerable from Banksy’s ship.

According to the charity Médecins Sans Frontières, around 100 unaccompanied minors were on board the Sea-Watch 4.