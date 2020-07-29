Louie Gohmert, Republican congressman, tests positive for Covid-19 at the White House

Gohmert had actually been set up to fly aboard Air Force One on Wednesday with President Donald Trump to Midland, Texas, where the President is fundraising and visiting an oil well. He checked positive for coronavirus on Wednesday early morning throughout a pre-flight screening at the White House, an individual acquainted with the circumstance informed CNN. Because of the positive test, Gohmert is not taking a trip with the President.

A senior Republican assistant informed CNN the test outcomes have actually triggered problems on the Hill where “a lot of staffers” were bought to get tests prior to they can go to conferences and resume activity. Some are sequestering in their workplaces till they can get checked. Gohmert’s workplace alerted Republican leaders, who alerted House medical personnel and the procedure started for additional notice, the GOP assistant stated.

Gohmert informed CNN last month that he didn’t use a mask due to the fact that he had actually been checked and he didn’t yet have the infection. “But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” he stated.

He is simply among a number of conservative Republicans who have actually pressed back on mask-wearing, often triggering stress throughout committee conferences.

During Tuesday’s hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler advised a handful of Republican members to keep their masks on.

“I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks,” the New York Democrat stated, describing GOPReps Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

“Is it permissible to drink a sip of coffee?” Johnson countered.

Gohmert was likewise present at the hearing. He was seen maskless exterior the space near Barr at one point. The Justice Department informed CNN Wednesday that Barr will get checked.

In another hearing Wednesday, DemocraticRep Zoe Lofgren of California inserted to advise members who are physically present that they are needed to use a mask.

“He was a member who was unwilling to consistently wear a mask,” Lofgren stated ofGohmert “It’s a reminder that this is very serious and if you’re unwilling to wear a mask that covers your nose and your mouth, please do leave the room and we’ll arrange for you to participate remotely.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, likewise reacted to the news.

“I’m concerned about the irresponsible behavior of many of the Republicans who have chosen to consistently flout well-established public health guidance, perhaps out of fealty to their boss, Donald Trump, who is the head of the anti-mask movement in America,” Jeffries stated at a press conference. “That’s a concern.”

A variety of legislators checked positive for the infection in the early days of the pandemic, while others needed to quarantine after being exposed to the infection.

The House has actually taken safety measures to restrict the spread of the infection, consisting of setting up a kind of remote ballot for members who hesitate or not able to take a trip. Members who are physically present now enact alphabetical groups to restrict the number of individuals are on the House flooring at the very same time. Members have actually likewise embraced virtual conference innovation for lots of House hearings.

In May, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell collectively declined a deal from the White House to send out fast screening resources to the Capitol complex.

They stated they desired “to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities” combating the infection, which legislators and personnel would utilize “current testing protocols that the Office of the Attending Physician has put in place until these speedier technologies become more widely available.”