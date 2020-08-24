Loughnane eyeing Rockfel redemption for Santosha | Racing News

Santosha will be provided a time-out prior to returning for the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on September 25.

David Loughnane’s steady star, winner of the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot on her penultimate getaway, was well fancied for the Lowther Stakes at York recently.

However, she ended up being developed prior to the race, was really gradually away and completed 8th behind Miss Amulet.

“I think the whole experience of York just got to her and blew her brains a bit,” stated Loughnane.

“Just with the walk throughout the track from the stables, things like that can get to some horses and sadly she got developed in advance and blew the start.

“She in fact did extremely well to end up where she did, however we’re going to refresh her up now for a number of weeks prior to we bring her back in September for the Rockfel – it’s in between that or the Cheveley Park, however I believe it will be the Rockfel.

“The Lowther looked right for her, but these things happen. She’s still the same filly she was, her form all stacks up.”