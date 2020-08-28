Lou Holtz defends calling Biden ‘Catholic in name only’ during RNC remarks after criticism from Notre Dame

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz declined to pull back on Friday when inquired about Notre Dame’s response to his criticism of Democratic governmental prospect Joe Biden’s Catholic faith.

In remarks at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night, Holtz had actually called Biden “Catholic in name only,” pointing out the previous vice president’s position on abortion.

“People have taught me that to murder an unborn child at nine months is illegal,” Holtz informed”Bill Hemmer Reports” “That’s not part of the Catholic faith. And Joe Biden — he may be a wonderful individual, I hear great things about him — I’m not casting aspersions on his character, his integrity, but I am casting aspersions on his decision.”

HOLTZ SAYS TRUMP ‘ALWAYS FINDS A WAY TO GET SOMETHING DONE’ IN RNC ADDRESS

In action to Holtz’s remarks,University President Fr John Jenkins released a declaration stating that the previous Fighting Irish coach’s “use of the University’s name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the University endorses his views, any candidate or any political party.”

Jenkins included that “we Catholics ought to advise ourselves that while we might evaluate the unbiased ethical quality of another’s actions, we need to never ever question the genuineness of another’s faith, which is because of the strange working of grace in that individual’s heart. In this fractious time, let us bear in mind that our greatest calling is to like.”

