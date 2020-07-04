Lottery winners Steve and Lenka Thomson use some of their £105million jackpot to buy van and car

A couple who won £105million on the Euromillions lottery have splashed out on a second-hand van and a car, it’s been reported.

Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka, 41, said they did not want becoming overnight multi-millionaires to change them, and have refused to buy anything ‘too flash’.

The couple and their two sons and daughter may also be still residing in their modest three-bed home in the village of Selsey in West Sussex.

Their only major purchases up to now have been a second-hand VW van for window fitter Steve and a Volvo XC90 for Lenka.

It is believed they are looking to upgrade to a four-bedroom property, but coronavirus has for the moment kept them in their house.

‘They’ve been buying a new home and I understand they aim to move soon but at the moment they truly are still in their old property,’ a friend told the Sun.

‘I think they tried to complete before coronavirus hit but they were delayed and that’s what has put it right back.

‘I’m sure are going to delighted to finally start being able to spend some of the amount of money they won.’

But the friend added which they ‘couldn’t think of anything they have bought’.

After winning the EuroMillions jackpot Steve, who fits windows and conservatories, continued to work to complete his outstanding orders.

He is currently thought to have quit after honouring all the clients he was booked set for at the time of his life-changing win.

He previously promised to help the area community with the winnings.

A neighbour of the household, Ellie Wood, 42, previously said: ‘Steve and his wife are salt of the earth. I’m not shocked that Steve is continuing to complete jobs he’d on his books – that’s just the type of guy he could be. He’d never leave anybody in the lurch.’

The father-of-three only realised that he had won as he waited to be acquired for work three days after the draw was made.

The house in Selsey, West Sussex where EuroMillions winners Steve Thomson and his wife Lenka Thomson live with their three children

He said: ‘I am not sure I even viewed the first two lines, the next one just jumped out and I possibly could instantly tell they all matched. I started shaking a whole lot. I knew it was a very big win but did not know what to do.

‘I sought out to my van, walked back in, considered knocking on a neighbour’s door, returned to the van – I think I was on the verge of having a coronary arrest.’

He said his parents refused to believe he had scooped the jackpot, telling him: ‘We’ll believe it once we see it.’

Mr Thomson added: ‘Now they believe it.’

The couple, whose win was the ninth largest UK jackpot, declined to comment when approached.