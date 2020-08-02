Lottery winner went to 40 stores and finally found the winning $5 million lottery ticket

Kevin Clark, of Candler, North Carolina, played an inkling and went on a journey to discover the last leading reward of the $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off video game.
Clark invested 4 hours going shop to shop, purchasing every $20 Mega Cash ticket, up until he finally found the winner at a Stop N Go on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa, NorthCarolina
.
“I scanned it with my phone and it told me to go see a retailer,” he stated. “So, I scratched it off, and when I scratched it off I couldn’t believe it. I started shaking. And then I cried.”
Clark declared the reward on Monday, deciding to take the swelling amount of $3 million instead of the $5 million as an annuity of $250,000 a year for 20 years.
After taxes, Clark went house with about $2.1 million– okay for 4 hours of work.
“I’m a simple man and I mow grass,” Clark stated. “But I’ve always been interested in real estate, so my biggest plans with the majority of the money is to invest in real estate and some small businesses.”