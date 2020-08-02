Lottery winner went to 40 stores and finally found the winning $5 million lottery ticket

Kevin Clark, of Candler, North Carolina, played an inkling and went on a journey to discover the last leading reward of the $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off video game.

“I had a real good feeling it was going to be in the western part of the state,” Clark stated, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Clark invested 4 hours going shop to shop, purchasing every $20 Mega Cash ticket, up until he finally found the winner at a Stop N Go on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa, NorthCarolina

.

“I scanned it with my phone and it told me to go see a retailer,” he stated. “So, I scratched it off, and when I scratched it off I couldn’t believe it. I started shaking. And then I cried.”