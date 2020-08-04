Lost dog found safe after escaping Banfield Pet Hospital in Brandon 5 days ago

BRANDON, Fla.– Since last Wednesday, Sasha Whittington has actually been frantically looking for her dog,Kalo

.

The 7-year-old Border Collie-Australian Shepherd mix escaped from a veterinarian tech on Wednesday early morning and went out the automated front doors at Banfield Pet Hospital on State Road 60 in Brandon.

An audience who saw the story on ABC Action News on Friday called Whittington about seeing Kalo cross hectic State Road 60 last Wednesday early morning.

“If it wasn’t for you guys getting the word out I would never have known she crossed 60,” stated Whittington.

Before that Whittington was just trying to find Kalo on the South side of SR60 But after the suggestion Whittington states she invested all weekend browsing and hanging fliers in areas on the North side of State Road60

.

A Brandon couple in among those areas saw those fliers. So when their yard sensing unit light kept going on at 2 a.m. on Monday early morning, they kept an eye out and acknowledged the face.

“They said when they opened their door, she just walked right in like it was her own house and helped herself to food and water,” stated Whittington.

The couple instantly called Whittington.

“I asked them to send pictures and I screamed. Hysterically screamed,” stated Whittington.

It wasKalo After being missing out on for 5 days, she was lastly found.

“The …