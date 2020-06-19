Lost airline luggage sold online for the first time by 50-year-old company

By 1978, Owens made his first partnership with an airline and eventually he’d contracts with all U.S. air companies, the web site said.

According to the company’s “About” page, air companies “reunite over 99.5% of bags with their owners right away.”

“If a bag is truly lost, airlines pay out a claim to the passenger,” the web site said. “It’s only after an extensive three-month search that an unclaimed bag is deemed truly orphaned, a fate realized by less than 0.03% of all checked luggage! That’s where we come in.”

From there, Unclaimed Baggage buys those unclaimed bags and resells in regards to a third of the items they find. The company said it processes 7,000 items every day.

Unclaimed Baggage also donates, recycles and disposes items.

The company used to only operate out of brick-and-mortar location in Scottsboro, Ala., but the company recently moved online, according to a written report from Business Insider.

“Our customers have long requested an online version of our in-store shopping experience,” Bryan Owens, Unclaimed Baggage’s CEO, told Business Insider. “We’re glad that as part of our 50th anniversary, shoppers are now able to experience the thrill of the hunt online.”

