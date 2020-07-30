Loss of Over 150,000 American Lives To COVID Is On Donald Trump

Susan Rice, in an interview with the women of “The View,” blamed President Donald Trump for the lives lost throughout the coronavirus pandemic, declaring the previous administration had actually set him up for success.

That’s right– Rice, whose just noteworthy achievement as Barack Obama’s previous National Security Adviser was shirking obligation for a terrorist attack– thinks the President should carry the blame.

Co- host Sunny Hostin set Rice up with an ideal slow-pitch softball toss, making her line of questioning appear practically surely scripted and collaborated.

“Ambassador, I do want to talk to you then about the coronavirus because President Trump has said nobody could have predicted this pandemic,” she stated prior to strolling her through the response.

“But the Obama administration did forecast a pandemic and you personally attempted to prepare the inbound administration for something much like this, leaving basically a pandemic playbook that cautioned of this type of infection occurring,” Hostin declared.

“So who is really to blame for the abysmal response here and the death of 150,000 Americans?”

RELATED: CBS Runs Mail-In Voting Experiment That Goes Horribly Wrong– Trump Wonders If Election Should Be Delayed

Rice Points the Finger

Rice smirked prior to answering as if to state “thanks for the setup.” And then she unloaded on President Trump.

“So the fault here, the tragic loss of 150,000 Americans and counting is on Donald Trump and his gross mishandling of this pandemic,” she declared. “He said it would go away. He likened it to the flu.”

Nowhere did she discuss Andrew Cuomo pushing senior clients into assisted living home. Nowhere did she discuss the Democrat impeachment scam being carried out while the pandemic was striking our coasts.

She did not blame Nancy Pelosi who motivated her constituents to trip Chinatown in late February due to the fact that coronavirus worries were “unwarranted.”

She did not blame Bill de Blasio who informed New York City residents to “get out on the town despite coronavirus.”

No, every bad move along the course of a historic pandemic was the President’s and the President’s alone.

Maybe he ought to have simply blamed the entire thing on an unknown YouTube video.

Former Obama nationwide security advisor Susan Rice protects handling of 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack: “Eight congressional committees over the next four years investigated every aspect of Benghazi, and not one of them found that I had done anything wrong.” https://t.co/2ZuwuRK54s pic.twitter.com/EVKJ2c6URf — The View (@TheView) July 29, 2020

RELATED: Black Democrat Lawmaker Goes Off On MSNBC Host When Asked If He’s Being Paid To Support Trump

Pandemic For Dummies

Rice, who is frantically angling for the Vice President function for Joe Biden’s project, declared everyone understood the coronavirus pandemic was “inevitable.”

“We prepared the incoming administration with a ‘Pandemic for Dummies’ playbook and a tabletop exercise and so many other briefings,” she stated.

The media have actually been anxiously pressing a story that the Trump administration dumped that playbook. The truth, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, is that the Obama pandemic action strategy was inadequate.

“Some have erroneously suggested that the Trump administration threw out the pandemic response playbook left by the Obama-Biden administration,” McEnany informed press reporters. “What the critics failed to note, however, is that this thin packet of paper was replaced by two detailed, robust pandemic response reports commissioned by the Trump administration.”

Additionally, the Obama administration’s action to the swine influenza epidemic in 2009 left the country with a considerable shortage of medical masks, something they never ever troubled to renew.

Masks, of course, have actually been the secret to combating off the spread of this infection.

That year likewise saw Obama scrap the White House Health and Security Office, which dealt with worldwide health problems.

Aside from believing Trump is the only male accountable for the pandemic, Susan Rice has actually made other wild claims, consisting of the concept that pointing out the infection’ origin from China is “shameful” and “designed to stigmatize people of Asian descent.”

As House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz has actually stated: “If lies were music, Susan Rice would be Mozart.”