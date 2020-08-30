Los Angeles teacher flees home after receiving death threats for wearing ‘I can’t breathe’ T-shirt

The teacher at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills, California, at first got reaction recently from a moms and dad who was distressed that race and social justice subjects were being talked about in his child’s English class.

The upset moms and dad presumably shared the image of the teacher on among his social networks platforms, leading to extensive assistance and hate alike. According to the teacher, numerous emailed threats flooded her inbox after Elijah Schaffer , the podcast host of the YouTube program “Slightly Offens*ve,” published a screenshot of the image to his Twitter account, where he has actually collected more than 200,000 fans.

The teacher, who asked not to be called out of issues for her security, stated she and her teenage child left their home after fearing a few of the threatening messages she got.

El Camino Real Charter High School, Schaffer and the moms and dad who presumably shared the image did not react to CNN’s demand on Thursday for remark. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times , the high school’s executive director David Hussey stated administrators have actually connected to the teacher to “help her and support her as best as we can.”

“The start of the school year with distance learning has been stressful and traumatic enough, but now this teacher has the stress and trauma of being attacked and harassed with hate speech and threats,” Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of the United Teachers Los Angeles union stated, speaking on behalf of theteacher “This is …

