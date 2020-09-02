Los Angeles shooting: Fatal police shooting of Black man Dijon Kizzee sparks protests

The sheriff’s department says that at about 3:15 p.m. local time two deputies tried to stop Kizzee, who was riding a bicycle “in violation of vehicle codes.” When they approached him, he got off the bicycle and ran.

Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters that deputies caught up to the suspect about a block away, and when they approached him, the man punched one of the deputies in the face and dropped items of clothing he had been carrying.

It was at that point deputies “noticed that inside the clothing items he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun,” and that’s when both deputies opened fire, shooting the man several times, Dean said. Investigators recovered a handgun from the scene.

The man, later identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office as Kizzee, was pronounced dead at the scene; an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Neither deputy was injured, Dean said.

Activist Najee Ali, who is representing the family as is attorney Ben Crump, denies that Kizzee was a threat at the time of the shooting. “Being in possession of a gun, but actually using a gun, having it in your hands are two different things,” Ali said, adding “he did not point the gun” at officers. The family is calling for Sheriff Alex Villanueva to release names of the deputies and for their “arrest…

