Los Angeles shooting: Attorney says Dijon Kizzee was running away when shot

“Dijon Kizzee did not deserve to be executed like this in cold blood as he was running away,” attorney Benjamin Crump said during a virtual news conference.”He was riding a bicycle while Black.”

CNN reached out to the sheriff’s department for comment on the allegation that Kizzee was running when he was shot.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” a spokesman replied.

Crump, who was joined in the news conference by Kizzee’s aunt Fletcher Fair and co-counsels Dale Galipo and Carl Douglas, referred to other recent high-profile police shooting incidents, including George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

“This legalized genocide of colored people has to stop,” Crump said, noting that African Americans have been dealing with systemic racism and oppression for over 400 years. “This is reality TV that nobody wants to see anymore,” Crump said. “It was enough when we watched George Floyd narrate the documentary of his own murder as he was tortured to death.” In a briefing on Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said law enforcement officers don’t have a choice when responding to conflicts that might quickly escalate and lead to the use of deadly force. “Sometimes that entire process (of trying to detain an…

