Los Angeles schools launch Covid-19 testing and tracing program for all students and staff

Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a press release Sunday the effort was “unprecedented” but necessary to safely reopen schools.

“This will provide a public health benefit to the school community, as well as the greater Los Angeles area,” he said.

LAUSD is the country’s second-largest school district with more than 600,000 students. The district is beginning the new school year without in-person classes as Covid-19 continues to spread widely in California and in the Los Angeles area.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Beutner said the testing and tracing program was simply following the science.

“Science has told us children can carry the virus and those without symptoms can spread the virus , and we know schools bring together many families and many multi-generational households,” he said. “So if we want to keep schools from becoming a petri dish and we want to keep all in the school community safe, we need to test and trace at schools.” The hope, he said, is to build a foundation for when LAUSD schools open for in-person learning. The testing and tracing program is part of a collaboration between LAUSD and scientists at UCLA, Stanford, Johns Hopkins University, Microsoft, testing experts and healthcare companies Anthem Blue Cross and Health Net. The organizations will be part of a task force co-chaired by Beutner and former US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, the release states. Program launched Monday Adm. Brett Giroir, the White House coronavirus testing coordinator,…

