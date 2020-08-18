Los Angeles schools launch Covid-19 testing and tracing program for all students and staff

Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a press release Sunday the effort was “unprecedented” but necessary to safely reopen schools.
“This will provide a public health benefit to the school community, as well as the greater Los Angeles area,” he said.
Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Beutner said the testing and tracing program was simply following the science.
The hope, he said, is to build a foundation for when LAUSD schools open for in-person learning.
The testing and tracing program is part of a collaboration between LAUSD and scientists at UCLA, Stanford, Johns Hopkins University, Microsoft, testing experts and healthcare companies Anthem Blue Cross and Health Net. The organizations will be part of a task force co-chaired by Beutner and former US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, the release states.
Program launched Monday
Adm. Brett Giroir, the White House coronavirus testing coordinator,…