Los Angeles police officer accused in lawsuit of fondling dead woman’s body

The household of a lady who passed away in October is taking legal action against a Los Angeles police officer accused of fondling her body and sharing electronic camera video footage with others.

The lawsuit, submitted Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, declares that Officer David Rojas sexually molested ElizabethBaggett The lawsuit likewise declares intrusion of personal privacy, deliberate infliction of psychological distress, carelessness, mishandling of human remains and other offenses.

Gloria Allred, the lawyer representing the Baggett household, called Rojas’ declared habits “mean, vile, base and contemptible.”

“The unexpected loss of Elizabeth has been devastating for this family, and learning that she and her remains have been so disrespected and violated has compounded the loss and inflicted horrific pain and suffering on her loved ones,” Allred stated in a declaration. “So many women are sexually abused during their lifetime, and now we learn that some are even sexually victimized after their deaths.”

Baggett was 34 at the time of her death and had one kid, according to an online obituary.

Rojas stays used by the Los Angeles Police Department however is not on active service, a representative stated. His legal representative, Robert Ernenwein, did not instantly react to an ask for remark.

Baggett’s household submitted the lawsuit versus the city, Rojas and a number of unnamed celebrations. They are looking for undefined damages and a jury trial.

The lawsuit does not …