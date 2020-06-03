Los Angeles police arrested hundreds of protesters

Earlier tonight, police in Los Angeles started arresting a small group of protesters outdoors the mayor’s residence, hours after curfew.

Many of the protesters have been nonetheless sitting on the bottom, with their fingers up collectively, chanting “Peaceful protest,” stated CNN Correspondent Kyung Lah on the scene.

“One by one, you see two officers move forward. You can see the two officers move forward, lean down, ask the protester to stand up, turn around, put their hands behind them, and then they’re led away,” Lah stated.

As the protesters have been led away, the remaining crowd sitting on the bottom cheered for them. The arrested protesters have been then lined up in opposition to a wall, the place they gave the police their info and have been bused out to be additional processed elsewhere, stated Lah.

Compared to the scuffles and arrests going down in different components of the nation, this scene was remarkably calm and orderly — according to the peaceable tone of the protests all day.

“We’ve been out here for hours with these protesters. It has been incredibly peaceful. We haven’t seen any signs in the main protest group of any looting. There was a couple reports of looting but they did not appear to be with these protest groups,” Lah stated.

“They have been supportive of one another. People in the apartments and the houses that they’ve walked by have run out to give them water, encouraging them to keep going.”

Hundreds arrested: The Los Angeles Police Department have arrested hundreds of protesters, stated spokesperson Tony Im.

The protests befell in numerous components of the town and county at the moment, together with Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, and the residential neighborhood of Hancock Park, the place Mayor Eric Garcetti resides.