Los Angeles police arrest two men, seek another in attack against three transgender women

The women were robbed and assaulted in Hollywood Monday, police said. During the incident, one man approached one victim with a metal bar and demanded her shoes and bracelet, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The man later assaulted another victim with a bottle, knocking her to the ground, according to police. Throughout the attack, police said, the man made derogatory remarks about the women being transgender.
“We believe these crimes were motivated by hate because the victims were transgender women and derogatory remarks were made by the suspect about the victims,” Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said.
“It was absolutely the worst moment of my life,” Estrada told the news station. “I know that I’m so privileged, because I am a YouTuber and because people know who I am, but this happens all the time to women like me who aren’t on social media.”
