Los Angeles Lakers still hoping Dwight Howard will play when NBA resumes | NBA News

Dwight Howard’s status for the resumption of the NBA season remains uncertain, but the Los Angeles Lakers do not want to replace him on the roster.

Coach Frank Vogel confirmed the team’s position on Wednesday while speaking on a conference call with media members.

“We’ve been in communication with Dwight the whole way,” Vogel said. “We do not know what the amount of participation is yet. He wants to play.

“We’re hopeful he is able to join us. We’re hopeful and optimistic that he’ll have the ability to join us in Orlando.

“We don’t have any intention of replacing Dwight’s roster spot when we believe he’ll hopefully be able to join us.”

















The Lakers and 21 other NBA teams will head to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando next week in front of the restart of play on July 30.

According to ESPN, Howard is at home in Georgia, sticking with the NBA’s isolation and testing regulations. Other members of the Lakers are gathering in Los Angeles this week ahead of their relocation to central Florida next week.

Howard is reportedly coping with several circumstances while weighing his options.

ESPN reported that Howard currently has custody of his six-year-old son, David, after David’s mother died of an epileptic seizure in March.

“He has an extenuating circumstance that he’s working with the league on in terms of what that is ultimately going to look like,” Vogel said.

In addition, Howard has been vocal, alongside Lakers teammate Avery Bradley and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, about NBA players’ social responsibilities in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.



















Howard issued a statement to CNN last month that read: “Basketball, or entertainment period, is not required at this moment, and will only be a distraction.

“Sure, it might perhaps not distract us the players, but we now have resources available a majority of our community do not have. And the tiniest distraction for them may start a trickle-down effect that could never stop.

“Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just too beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families?”

The Lakers did create a roster move ahead Wednesday, deactivating Bradley and signing free agent JR Smith. Bradley stated he won’t play the rest of the season in order to remain with his family.

Howard, 34, is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game for the Lakers in 2010. He had made two starts in 62 appearances.

The eight-time All-Star is on his fifth NBA team in the past five seasons.

