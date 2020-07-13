Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo to have surgery after breaking thumb | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a damaged proper thumb in apply on Sunday and would require surgery, ruling him out for six to eight weeks.

Rondo sustained the harm on simply the staff’s second day of apply since arriving in Florida.

Based on the restoration timeline, Rondo may rejoin the Lakers at some point within the play-offs – ought to the staff nonetheless be taking part in.

Entering his second season with the Lakers, Rondo was anticipated to tackle added significance when the NBA season resumes as point guard Avery Bradley opted out of the rest of the season.

The Lakers are already with out Avery Bradley, who has determined to miss the resumption of the NBA season



The Lakers additionally signed JR Smith on July 1 to take Bradley’s place on the roster.

In 48 video games this season, Rondo has averaged 7.1 factors, 5.zero assists and three.zero rebounds over 20.5 minutes, with three begins.

He performed in solely 46 video games with the Lakers in 2018-19, lacking greater than two months mixed between November and January, first due to a damaged bone in his proper hand then due to a torn ligament on his proper ring finger. Both accidents required surgery.



















In 14 NBA seasons, Rondo has averaged 10.2 factors, 8.three assists and 4.7 rebounds for his profession.

The Lakers are amongst 22 groups taking part within the resumption of the NBA season on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex close to Orlando.

They will face the LA Clippers on July 30, the primary day of the resumed season following a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.