Los Angeles Lakers players say they are unified on social justice and NBA season resumption | NBA News

Though several NBA players reportedly voiced their opposition to resuming the season as a protest against racism and social injustice, the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster remains undivided on the resumption of the season, according to reports.

The news came a day after Lakers back-up center Dwight Howard told CNN that now is perhaps not the time to resume basketball in light of the protests that broke out across the nation and the entire world following the death of George Floyd as a result of Minneapolis police last month.

Contrary to Howard’s statement, however, more than one Lakers player told ESPN many people are on exactly the same page.

“(There is) no divide,” one Lakers player told ESPN. “Still have some time to figure things out as a league and as a team,” still another said.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly lobbied fellow players on Friday to sit out the scheduled resumption of play as a protest against racism, multiple media outlets reported.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Irving told more than 80 NBA players on a conference call, “I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the (expletive). Something smells a little fishy. I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform).”

ESPN reported that the Lakers initially had concerns after hearing Howard’s comments, but his agent, Charles Briscoe, told the outlet Howard has not made the decision about playing this season as he’s not seriously considered basketball in recent weeks.

“The statement was about social injustice and racism,” Briscoe told ESPN. “Yet everybody is still talking about whether basketball should be played. He isn’t saying that basketball shouldn’t be. He is just saying that you should not be taking attention away from what is going on in the country to talk about basketball. Basketball is just a sport, at the end of the day. But what is going on with people dying in the streets, that is something real. That statement, it had nothing to do with sports. It had everything to do with racism and social injustice.”

Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 #StayWoke ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 14, 2020

One Lakers player who has not spoken out against resuming play is Lakers star LeBron James. On Sunday, LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted when James is able to play, all players better be ready for play to resume.

“Hoopers say what y’all want,” Beverley tweeted. “If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS #StayWoke.”

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 as a result of coronavirus pandemic. The league intends to complete the coronavirus-interrupted season and the playoffs at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

Team training camps are set to be held July 9-29 before the season restarts on July 30.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed on May 25 after having a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. His death sparked world wide protests and sports teams across the world have spoken out publicly against racism, with players from several NBA teams involved in protests.

