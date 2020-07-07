Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard to play when NBA season resumes | NBA News

Dwight Howard has confirmed he’ll play for the Los Angeles Lakers when the NBA season resumes later this month.

Howard had reportedly been undecided about taking part in due to a number of circumstances.

The mom of his six-year-old son died in March following an epileptic seizure, whereas Howard has additionally been one of many NBA’s most outspoken gamers in regards to the social tasks the league’s gamers have within the aftermath of George Floyd’s loss of life.

Howard stated in an interview with CNN on Monday evening that he’ll play with the Lakers when the season resumes in Orlando on July 30.

Howard will donate his wage to the ‘Breathe Again’ marketing campaign



Currently in Georgia, Howard stated he’ll donate his wage to assist “push this ‘Breathe Again’ movement.”

“I feel like we have a great opportunity, the Lakers do, to win the title this year,” Howard stated.

“Yes, I will be joining my team in Orlando, but during that time, we will begin a lot of work here in Atlanta and around the nation as far as making sure people don’t forget about us and what’s going on in our communities.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel stated final week that the crew didn’t plan to change Howard on the roster.

"We've been in communication with Dwight the whole way," Vogel stated on July 1, the deadline for groups to add veterans with greater than three years of NBA expertise.



















“We don’t know what the level of participation is yet. He wants to play. We’re hopeful he’s able to join us. We’re hopeful and optimistic that he’ll be able to join us in Orlando.”

The Lakers will likely be with out level guard Avery Bradley, who has opted out of taking part in the rest of the season to keep along with his household and give attention to group points.

Howard issued an announcement to CNN final month that learn, “Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction.

Avery Bradley has opted out of taking part in the rest of the season



“Sure, it won’t distract us the gamers, however we’ve assets at hand a majority of our group haven’t got. And the smallest distraction for them can begin a trickle-down impact which will by no means cease.

“Especially with the best way the local weather is now. I might love nothing greater than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People can be an excellent greater Championship, that is simply too lovely to go up.

“What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families?”

Howard, 34, is averaging 7.5 factors and seven.four rebounds in 19.2 minutes per recreation for the Lakers this season. He had made two begins in 62 appearances.

The eight-time All-Star is on his fifth NBA crew previously 5 seasons.