The Los Angeles Lakers will battle to replace the defensive expertise of Avery Bradley if the NBA resumes later this month, believes former Chicago Bulls guard B.J. Armstrong.

Bradley has opted never to compete if the league restarts in Orlando due to his son’s struggles with respiratory illnesses previously.

The 29-year-old has asserted himself as one of the top perimeter defenders in the NBA, starting 44 games for the Lakers and averaging 8.6 points per game prior to the season’s suspension.

His absence has triggered the Lakers pursuing a deal for former Cleveland Cavaliers Championship winner JR Smith because they prepare for their first game back contrary to the Los Angeles Clippers.

















“I think he has a significant presence because he’s the only player on that team in my opinion that can defend those smaller, quick point guards,” Armstrong said on Sky Sports’ Heatcheck.

“Defensively I do believe that’s where they are going to miss him the most as a result of what that he brings on that end. He’s a difficult nose defender, he was beginning to shoot the ball well and he is the sole player that will defend those small guards so I think it’s going to allow it to be more difficult to allow them to win minus Avery Bradley.

“I don’t want to undervalue what he brings to the game. He’s a tough player, I love what he brings. His mental toughness and defensively he will be really missed by the Lakers moving forward.”

The Lakers sat near the top of the Western Conference ahead of the league’s hiatus, leading the Clippers by 5.5 games amid their search for a first NBA Championship considering that the 2009-10 season.

Heatcheck regulars Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey highlighted the current presence of Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso in potentially compensating for the increased loss of Bradley. However Armstrong believes the former Boston Celtics guard it’s still sorely missed.



















“I think as the game now has progressed to what you see offensively, it’s a premium now on shooting, especially on the offensive end,” added Armstrong.

“The most critical thing is defensively how you’re going to have the ability to pressure the ball and extend your defense. Avery Bradley was the one that initiated them on the defensive end therefore i think that will soon be missed deeply.

“It’s not planning to be guys out there shooting threes. Who’s going to get those loose balls? Who’s going to fight out those screens? That’s the big difference to me between winning and losing.

“He brings a level of toughness I don’t think you can really replace and I think they’re going to miss him as they advance.”

