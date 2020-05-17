Los Angeles fire: At least 11 firefighters were injured in downtown fire

More than 230 firefighters replied to the scene where numerous structures had actually captured fire, according to the division.

The division had actually released a “Mayday” distress signal around 6: 30 p.m in an area near Little Tokyo and also Skid Row after what Scott claimed was a “significant” surge in a solitary tale industrial structure.

Firefighters had actually currently started making entrance in the structure at the time of the surge after they saw smoke appearing.

A clinical branch was rapidly developed to deal with and also transfer injured firefighters to the health center. Scott did not claim just how drastically the 11 firefighters wereinjured

.