Los Angeles County supervisors call for independent investigation into Andres Guardado shooting

Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump accused states of being “extremely weak in protecting their heritage and protecting their culture,” adding he’d “enacted an act, a very specific statue and monument act, that puts people in jail for 10 years if they try to do anything to deface one of our monuments or statues.”

The President made a similar claim on Twitter earlier Tuesday, writing, he previously “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.”

Speaking at a law enforcement roundtable near the US-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona, Trump mentioned protests held in Lafayette Park Monday evening where protesters experimented with topple an Andrew Jackson statue.

“Last night in Washington, we heard they were going to take down the statue– Washington, DC, the statue of Andrew Jackson, a beautiful statue in Lafayette Park,” Trump said. “We sent people there and law enforcement did an incredible job they ran into that place and we were minutes away.”

“It was a sneak attack,” Trump said.

“Now we’ve enacted an act, a very specific statue and monument act, that puts people in jail for 10 years if they try do anything to even deface one of our monuments or statues. So we have numerous people in prison right now, others are going there, and we’re going to look at that from a standpoint of retroactivity. We can go back and look at some of the damage they’ve done.”

Trump then shifted the focus, and the blame, to states.