Los Angeles County reports first human West Nile virus cases of the season

The first case includes an older grownup in healing after being hospitalized with a neuroinvasive illness in earlyJuly This individual had no underlying disease, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The 2nd case was found in late July in a healthy blood donor, authorities stated. The favorable blood systems were disposed of.

“West Nile virus continues to be a serious health threat to residents in Los Angeles County,” statedDr Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, in the news release. “We encourage residents to cover, clean, or get rid of items that can hold water and breed mosquitoes both inside and outside your home.”

“This is important now more than ever as we spend a majority of our time at home,” Davis stated.

He included that Los Angeles County remains in peak mosquito season, and encouraged homeowners to secure themselves from mosquito-borne diseases by utilizing EPA-registered mosquito repellent items.

Mosquito season in Los Angeles County begins in June and ends inNovember Officials price quote that more than 10,000 Los Angeles homeowners are contaminated with the West Nile virus each year, however these cases are neither reported nor acknowledged as thevirus Most individuals do not establish disease, or just have moderate disease.

The Los Angeles County Health Department has actually reported raised numbers of West Nile virus cases over the last 5 years. More than 75 percent of reported cases were serious, and around 7 percent of clients with serious West Nile virus passed away from problems.

Most mosquitoes do not bring West Nilevirus However, individuals bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus might establish a fever, muscle pains and fatigue, authorities stated. In uncommon, serious cases, the infection can impact the brain and spine, triggering meningitis, sleeping sickness and paralysis.

There is no vaccine to avoid infection, however the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommends to:

Use EPA-registered mosquito repellent items including DEET, picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus, to name a few active ingredients.

Make sure windows and doors in your home have tight-fitting screens to stay out mosquitoes.

Clear standing water outside your house and cover water storage containers like pails and rain barrels.

Clear standing water outside your house and cover water storage containers like pails and rain barrels.

