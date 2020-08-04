Los Angeles County District Attorney’s husband faces charges after pointing a gun at protesters

David Lacey faces 3 misdemeanor counts of attack with a gun– one each versus Melina Abdullah, Justin Marks, and Dahlia Ferlito, according to the grievance submitted Monday by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
Abdullah and Marks are activists with Black Lives Matter- LA and Ferlito is with White People 4 Black Lives, a BLM ally.
In March, protesters appeared at the Lacey house prior to dawn, requiring a discussion about officer-involved shootings and responsibility in the Black neighborhood.
In a video taped by a Black Lives Matter member, David Lacey can be seen waving a gun and informing the protesters to leave, stating “I will shoot you, get off my porch.”
An lawyer for David Lacey stated he is “disappointed” at the charges.
“We disagree entirely with their assessment, but we have the utmost faith in the justice system, and we are confident that the correct result will be reached,” Lacey’s lawyer Samuel Tyre stated in a declaration to CNN onTuesday “At this time we …