Los Angeles can cut off power and water at properties hosting parties during the pandemic

Starting this Friday, if the Los Angeles Police Department reacts and validates that a big event is occurring at a residential or commercial property, they’ll notify and demand that the city’s Department of Water and Power shuts off service to that home within the next 2 days.

“This enforcement is not focused on small and ordinary gatherings in people’s homes. These are focused on the people determined to break the rules, posing significant public dangers and a threat to all of us,” Garcetti stated during Wednesday’s COVID-19 press conference.

Garcetti called the parties “super-spreader events,” participated in by “super-spreader people.”

Large events present issues in Los Angeles