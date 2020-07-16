Lorna Jane rebrands ‘anti-virus’ clothing range after being slammed for claims it stops diseases

Lorna Jane has been forced to re-brand its new active wear after claiming the clothing ‘protected against viruses and germs’.

The company was forced to pull advertising for its ‘exclusive’ LJ Shield technology after being accused of trying to profiting from COVID-19 panic.

The company is under investigation for breaching the therapeutic goods act, which could attract a maximum penalty of $11million if they are found to have done so.

Lorna Jane has been forced to re-brand its new active wear after claiming the clothing ‘protected against viruses and germs'(pictured: Lorna Jane active wear)

Lorna Jane was forced to pull its advertising for its ‘exclusive’ LJ Shield technology

The active wear brand has been accused of trying to profit from COVID-19 fear (Pictured: a model poses in Lorna Jane activewear)

Marketing materials online suggested Lorna Jane had developed a technology that could be sprayed on to clothing to stop the spread of bacteria.

The website claimed the L J Shield ‘breaks through the membrane shell of any toxic diseases’ including ‘bacteria or germs that come into contact with it, not only killing that microbe but preventing it from multiplying into anymore’.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners President Dr Harry Nespolon slammed the company and accused it of intentionally misleading buyers.

‘Active wear is great for the gym but it can’t protect you against viruses or bacteria,’ Dr Nespolon said.

‘I suspect Lorna Jane are cynically trying to exploit fears concerning the COVID-19 pandemic to sell clothes.’

He said it was irresponsible advice that could could lull people into a false sense of security.

‘If you spray their product onto any fabric and expect that it will act as a ‘shield of protection’ for you by breaking through the ‘membrane shell of any toxic diseases’ I have some bad news for you – this will not happen,’ he said.

Since complaints were aired over the active wear’s new technology the branding has been pulled from the website and changed to remove any mention of the word virus

The new materials refer to the technology instead as ‘anti-bacterial’

‘The only thing that will be ”terminated” by the ”shield particles” is the money in your bank account.’

The branding has since been pulled from the website and changed to remove any mention of the word virus.

The new materials refer to the technology as ‘anti-bacterial’.

‘We don’t want to alarm you but we’ve been avoiding germs since way before COVID-19,’ the website now reads.

The active wear brand was founded by Lorna Jane Clarkson (pictured)

A spokesperson for Lorna Jane denied they were trying to take advantage of the environment of fear.

‘We started working on this technology at the start of the year when we named it… we didn’t want to mislead anyone,’ the spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘We are not trying to profiteer in any way on the fear around COVID-19 because we were developing this and working with our partners on this before the outbreak.

‘Our testing shows that LJ Shield is an important part of stopping the spread of both bacteria and viral infections and should be used in combination with other precautionary measures such as face masks and thorough and frequent hand washing.’

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is looking into the company’s claims.

‘With some exceptions, claims that a product can prevent infection with coronavirus, or other microorganisms that can cause illness, are therapeutic use claims and result in the product being a therapeutic good, and therefore subject to therapeutic good regulation,’ the TGA told ABC news.

Lorna Jane has been contacted for comment.