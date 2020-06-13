Lori Vallow’s children’s remains found at Chad Daybell’s Idaho home

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at Daybell’s home in Fremont County, near the Wyoming border, where in fact the remains were found. After being taken fully to the medical examiner’s office, the bodies were recognized as JJ and Tylee.
“It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee,” the Rexburg Police Department said in a news release.
Tylee was last seen when she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother, her mother and her uncle, Alex Cox, according to authorities. JJ was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.
Vallow and Daybell married in November, not long after their previous spouses died and Vallow’s children were last seen.
The charges against Daybell are element of a sprawling investigation which has stretched from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii, acquired connections to a deep religious ideology and raised new questions about the deaths of other family members.