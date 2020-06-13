Lori Vallow’s children’s remains found at Chad Daybell’s Idaho home

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at Daybell’s home in Fremont County, near the Wyoming border, where in fact the remains were found. After being taken fully to the medical examiner’s office, the bodies were recognized as JJ and Tylee.

“It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee,” the Rexburg Police Department said in a news release.

Tylee was last seen when she visited Yellowstone National Park on September 8 with her brother, her mother and her uncle, Alex Cox, according to authorities. JJ was last seen at a school in Idaho later that month.